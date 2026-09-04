Play video content Video: Garth Brooks: Insane Videos Show Fans Carried Out Due To Scorching Heat TMZ.com

Garth Brooks put on a secret concert in Colorado … where over 2,000 fans showed up … but it ended with over 25 people needing medical attention, TMZ has learned.

Wild videos from the event at The Grizzly Rose in Denver show the crowd struggling to deal with the over 90-degree heat, with some people having to be carried out of the event.

Play video content Video: Emergency Crews Hand Out Water During Sweltering Heat TMZ/Adams County Fire

A spokesperson for the Adams County Fire Rescue said they helped around 25-30 people for heat-related illnesses. Officials were already on site for the event handing out waters to the crowd. The rep confirmed three people were transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

We are told that Garth stopped the show twice for people needing medical assistance related to heat exhaustion and dehydration.