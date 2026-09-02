Harry Styles Eyeing Nationwide 'Together, Together' Tour, After MSG Demand

Harry Styles may be ready to take his show on the road again, as the singer is exploring the possibility of expanding his wildly successful “Together, Together” residency beyond New York City ... TMZ has learned

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Harry Styles is in talks to extend his “Together, Together” tour across the United States following the success and massive demand for his Madison Square Garden residency.

We’re told Harry and his team are having early conversations about taking the show nationwide … although no final decisions have been made and additional dates are not imminent.

Play video content Video: Harry Styles Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton During Madison Square Garden Concert X/@eversinceatlnta

Harry is currently in the middle of a 30-show run at MSG, where he’s been joined by high-profile guests and made headlines for giving a quick shout-out to Taylor Swift’s wedding and a tribute to Dolly Parton.

The residency has also generated enormous fan demand -- more than 11.5 million people reportedly registered for presale tickets, with only about 18,000 seats available per night.

We’re told Harry is loving the NYC residency and has been inspired by the response to bring the experience to fans in other parts of the country.

Our sources say Harry initially chose not to take the tour nationwide in order to accommodate his touring band and prioritize his personal well-being. However, depending on the success of the current residency, he can see himself taking the fun across the country.