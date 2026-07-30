Harry Styles Seems Concerned After Fan Ditches Baby To Beg for Photo

Don't Ditch Your Baby To Beg For My Photo

Harry Styles seemed concerned after a woman ditched her baby on the sidewalk to hound him for a photo ... and their interaction is on video.

Harry Styles appears to tell a fan to look after her child after she becomes distracted while trying to take a photo with him. pic.twitter.com/q13Dvu8pwr @BuzzingPop

The alarming scene played out in Mexico, where a woman left her baby stroller behind to run up and snap a photo of the singer.

Harry appeared concerned for the child's safety and made his feeling's known ... prompting the eager mother to swiftly grab her little one.

It's unclear if the woman even got the photo ... so she may have risked her child's safety for nothing.

Harry is currently on his 2026 "Together Together" tour ... with six shows in Mexico City.

After he's done in CDMX, Harry is scheduled to begin a 30-date residency at Madison Square Garden.