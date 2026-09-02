Tiger Woods Plea Deal Includes Driving Golf Carts

Tiger Woods' plea deal may put a crimp in his game, because the judge may have made golf carts off-limits for the next 5 years.

As we reported, Tiger struck a plea deal in his DUI case, pleading no contest to reckless driving and refusing to take a urine test. The deal included Tiger pledging not to drive a motor vehicle for the next 5 years.

Play video content Video: Tiger Woods Hit With 5-Year License Suspension After Reckless Driving Plea WPTV

And the judge fired off this warning to Tiger in court ... "There are no exceptions. If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail."

In Florida, a golf cart is considered a motor vehicle. As you may know, Tiger has gotten behind the wheel of his golf carts, especially during practice. Any misstep with a golf cart could land the former champ behind bars.

There is a wrinkle. In California, for example, a golf cart under 1300 pounds is not considered a motor vehicle, but rather a "specialized recreational vehicle." So, for instance, a tourney at Torrey Pines, owned by the City of San Diego, might be an exception, but Tiger would be playing with fire. The Florida judge could say the relevant law is Florida and in that state a golf cart is a motor vehicle.

On top of that, the judge didn't say Tiger could drive "motor vehicles" ... he said, "If you were to drive for any reason" ... and that could go beyond traditional motor vehicles.