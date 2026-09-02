Paul Pierce Ordered to Pay Baby Mama Princess 5-Figure Sum Per Month in Child Support

Paul Pierce was ordered to pay his baby mama, Princess Santiago, monthly child support for their son … but it was a far cry from what she was asking him to pay ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Paul was ordered to pay his ex $8,508 per month for his son, King Rafael Santiago Pierce. The judge did note the order is temporary, and the court still has the authority to change the child support amount as the case proceeds.

In addition, Paul will have to cough up $100K for his ex’s legal fees in the case ... and another $10K for her to retain a forensic accountant.

As TMZ first reported, as part of her child support request, Princess claimed Paul earned nearly $200 million during his NBA career and was seeking $30K per month in child support. She argued he had more than enough money to pay for support.