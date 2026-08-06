NBA Legend Paul Pierce's Alleged Texts With Ex Princess About Newborn Revealed

Paul Pierce's alleged texts going back and forth with his ex, Princess Santiago, over their newborn child have been revealed as part of their ongoing case over custody and support.

In new court docs, obtained TMZ, Princess attached a series of texts she says were sent between her and Paul.

In one alleged text, dated February 6, Princess says ... "I just wanted to let you know that your son is here. He was born today. If you'd like to see him tomorrow, let me know."

Princess, who appears not to have received a response from Paul, says she sent another text to him on February 15, which reads, "I gave you so many chances to do the right thing and not have to go down this path … you're letting history repeat itself, acting just like your father. My son will not be ignored or treated like the black sheep."

In another alleged text, dated April 13, Paul wrote ... "Just found out today officially that's my son so anyway I can at least see him."

Princess responded, "Hello and congratulations, Paul. 99.99%. Anyway, you had the opportunity to take the test I paid for either before or after the birth. Instead, you chose not to and ignored my entire pregnancy with him; you prioritized love interests, vacations, other people and things over your son.”

In the message, she told Paul she never kept him from their son before or after his birth, adding, "I do appreciate you beginning to step forward."

On April 30, Princess wrote that she would no longer continuously ask Paul to step up as a father to their son ... "If you want to be a father to him, cool. If not, I'm not going to beg you."

In her filing, Princess scoffed at Paul objecting to her request for $30k a month in support. Paul previously said he earns less income now that he's out of the NBA.

Princess claimed Paul refused to turn over all of the relevant financial info to determine how much he had available for support payments.

She said she is not able to work because she has to take care of their son. She said Paul has rebuffed her efforts to involve him more and says he does not see his son often.