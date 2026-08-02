Harry Styles Slips on Stage During Mexico City Concert, After Heavy Storm

Have No Fear, I'll Sing from Down Here

Harry Styles took his song "Falling" a little too literally on Saturday night ... taking a spectacular slip during a concert in Mexico City before bouncing back with a grin.

Several witnesses in the crowd posted video of the moment as Harry was strutting across the stage, soaking up the crowd's energy ... when he suddenly lost his footing and slipped, hitting the deck hard enough to send the audience gasping.

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For a split second, the stadium fell silent ... then Harry playfully posed on the floor and continued onto the next line of his song, seemingly confirming the fall wasn't show-stopping worthy.

Fans immediately erupted into cheers as the singer got back to his feet, dusted himself off and kept performing as if nothing had happened.

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The tumble seemingly wasn't just on Harry's balance, but could be due to there being a massive down pour and hailstorm prior to the show ... causing the floor to be left as nature's slip and slide.

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As you know, Harry briefly collapsed on stage due to a choking scare, not the extreme European heatwave, TMZ exclusively confirmed, during his run at Wembley Stadium.