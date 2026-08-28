Garth Brooks' Daughter Allie Facing Backlash for Dolly Parton Tribute

Garth Brooks' daughter, Allie Colleen, has been getting roasted for her Dolly Parton tribute ... with some critics accusing her of making the icon's death about her dad.

Here's the deal ... Allie started by saying how her "greatest fear in life" is losing her dad while watching fans -- who didn't know him personally -- mourn as if their grief is the same.

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She wrote ... "my greatest fear in life is the day my dad loses his life and I have to see the world mourn a man they never knew the way I knew him.."

Allie continued by giving Dolly's family and friends her condolences ... but the post left a weird taste in some people's mouths.

One commenter wrote ... "Maybe I’m confused? How is this a good way of putting it? No one is allowed to be sad except the family? That’s wild"

Allie doubled down in her reply, saying ... "this is my account— I am saying I don’t know how to respond to these things in my industry because of my life experiences. I’m not telling anyone else how to grieve. I’m just acknowledging the family. You do you babe."

As you know, Dolly died Tuesday following a brief battle with cancer ... and her death came as a sudden shock to her loved ones.