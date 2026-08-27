Dolly Parton's Sister Breaks Silence on Icon's Death

Dolly Parton's sister is breaking her silence after the American icon's tragic death ... she says "Dolly loved the world and everyone in it."

Stella Parton shared a touching tribute on social media Thursday, writing ... "My big sister Dolly got her wings this past Tuesday. If anyone gets to heaven I'm sure she made it right on time."

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She reminisced about how she and Dolly would get up before the sun every Tuesday, gossip over coffee, and make plans.

Stella described her sister as "one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I've ever known," saying that she was exactly who the world thought she was.

She also said Dolly had told her that if there was nothing her medical team could do for her, she would still allow them to try experimental drugs "in the hope of helping others in the future."

Stella asked Dolly's fans to honor her legacy by showing more kindness, lifting others up, and giving back ... "as she continued to do to the very end."

She thanked everyone for the love and support they're giving Dolly, adding ... "My Tuesday morning coffee time will never be the same, but her love, respect and goodness will remain."

Stella continued ... "Dolly loved the world and everyone in it," and recalled how Dolly would check her when she complained.

She concluded ... "She left the world a better place by being in it, so let's follow her example. Love and respect to all of you."