Dolly Parton Honored by Royal Family Playing '9 to 5' Outside Buckingham Palace

Dolly Parton's lasting impact is being felt across the pond ... with the Royal Family paying tribute to the late American icon by playing her timeless classic "9 to 5" outside Buckingham Palace.

Video posted by the Royal Family on Wednesday showed the royal band getting in the groove as they played one of Dolly's greatest hits. They captioned the post, "Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many -- including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library. We will always ❤️ you."

The U.K. Embassy in London re-shared the heartwarming clip, saying, "Here at the Embassy, our flag is at half staff while our thoughts are with Dolly Parton's family, friends, & fans in the U.S., UK, & around the world."

As Dolly tributes pour in, the world is mourning the loss of one of country music's most iconic performers ... her song "Jolene" is at the top of the Apple Music chart, and "9 to 5" is getting some serious play too.

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As we reported, Dolly's sudden death was announced Tuesday morning by her nephew and security guard Bryan Seaver.

Sources told us her passing came unexpectedly to those close to her, as they were hopeful she'd get through this latest hospital visit -- which we were told began early last Friday following kidney and autoimmune issues.

A rep for Dolly told us her ultimate cause of death was cancer, and her nephew told us the country icon will be laid to rest in dazzling heels -- in classic Dolly fashion.