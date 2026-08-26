Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' Soars to No. 1 Following Singer's Death

Dolly Parton fans are playing her music as they mourn her death ... her iconic single "Jolene" jumped to the No. 1 spot on Apple Music's U.S. songs chart.

The popular song was released in October 1973, ahead of her 1974 album of the same name, and instantly became a hit that's been covered across multiple genres over the years. Dolly and her famous goddaughter Miley Cyrus even covered it together -- the first time was back in July 2010 for Dollywood’s 25th-anniversary celebration.

Miley has yet to publicly memorialize Dolly after her death Tuesday, but celebs from all corners of the entertainment industry celebrated her life and legacy upon hearing the sad news ... from Eminem to President Donald Trump and beyond.

As we told you, the country music icon died after a brief illness with cancer ... and she had ongoing kidney and autoimmune issues.

Dolly was hospitalized Friday ... and her death hit especially hard because, as TMZ reported, it was sudden even for loved ones who knew she'd been dealing with health issues.