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Dolly Parton Fans Cover Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star With Flowers

Dolly Parton Hollywood Star Blooms With Love

By TMZ Staff
Published
dolly star
DAISIES FOR DOLLY
Video: Dolly Parton Fans Lay Flowers At Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star
TMZ.com

Fans are saying goodbye to Dolly Parton in the heart of Hollywood ... covering her Walk of Fame star with flowers in the wake of her sudden death.

Photos from Hollywood Boulevard show bouquets piling up around Dolly's star Tuesday ... along with a tribute sign reading, "Farewell to a beloved American icon."

Dolly Parton Fans Honor Music Icon With Flowers at Hollywood Star
Launch Gallery
Dolly’s Star Tribute Launch Gallery
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As we reported ... Dolly died Tuesday at 80 -- and her passing came as a shock even to loved ones who knew she'd been dealing with health issues.

Dolly leaves behind a towering legacy in music and entertainment ... with a career spanning more than six decades and some of country music's most enduring hits.

Celebs React to Dolly Parton’s Death
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Celebs React to Dolly Parton’s Death Launch Gallery

Tributes have been pouring in ever since ... with stars including Jane Fonda and Reba McEntire sharing emotional messages about their longtime friend.

And now fans are doing the same ... turning Dolly’s Hollywood star into a growing memorial.

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