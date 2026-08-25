Dolly Parton Fans Cover Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star With Flowers

Play video content Video: Dolly Parton Fans Lay Flowers At Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star TMZ.com

Fans are saying goodbye to Dolly Parton in the heart of Hollywood ... covering her Walk of Fame star with flowers in the wake of her sudden death.

Photos from Hollywood Boulevard show bouquets piling up around Dolly's star Tuesday ... along with a tribute sign reading, "Farewell to a beloved American icon."

As we reported ... Dolly died Tuesday at 80 -- and her passing came as a shock even to loved ones who knew she'd been dealing with health issues.

Dolly leaves behind a towering legacy in music and entertainment ... with a career spanning more than six decades and some of country music's most enduring hits.

Tributes have been pouring in ever since ... with stars including Jane Fonda and Reba McEntire sharing emotional messages about their longtime friend.