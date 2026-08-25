Jane Fonda Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Dolly Parton

Thank Goodness Dolly Left Us So Much To Ease Our Sadness

Jane Fonda says people should try to stay positive in the aftermath of Dolly Parton's death ... and to be grateful for the legacy she left behind, which should "ease our sadness."

The actress -- who famously starred alongside the country star in the hit comedy "9 to 5" -- shared a post in Dolly's honor Tuesday afternoon ... telling her more than 2.8 million followers she's devastated that her friend has now moved on.

Jane says Dolly -- more than anyone else she's ever known -- will never truly be gone because she was "so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever."

Jane points out fans will always have her songs, the movie "9 to 5," her charitable work, and the living monument that is Dollywood ... calling all of them "blessings."

She also relayed a funny -- and somewhat naughty memory of her pal ... remembering a time when she mooned Kenny Rogers' home from the window of a moving car.

Jane also specifically mentioned the artist's gay and transgender fans ... telling them she wanted to make sure they knew she loved them -- before adding she wouldn't want any of her fans to mourn now that she's gone.

She finishes off her message by writing, "RIP, beautiful woman. We love you." Jane is encouraging people to watch the "Grace and Frankie" episode where Dolly played an angel.



As we reported ... Dolly passed away Tuesday morning -- a few days after she was admitted to a Nashville-area hospital with kidney and autoimmune issues.

Numerous celebs -- including President Donald Trump, Reba McEntire, Lily Tomlin and more -- have shared their condolences in the hours since her family announced her passing via social media.