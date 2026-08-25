Dolly Parton's Theme Park Dollywood Will Open Day After Her Death

The Show Must Go On

Dolly Parton's beloved theme park, Dollywood, will open the day after her tragic passing ... with park staff saying it's what she would've wanted.

The amusement park released a statement after Dolly died Tuesday ... announcing the gates will open on Wednesday -- writing that Dolly lived by the motto "the show must go on."

Dollywood's reps add they're mourning Dolly -- whose title for Dollywood was "Dreamer-in-Chief" ... while Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton said helping Dolly bring her dreams to life in the form of Dollywood was his "greatest privilege."

They add, "Dolly's heartfelt wish was that Dollywood always remain a place of joy, hope and togetherness -- a space where families and friends could honor her memory, not with silence, but with laughter, music and shared dreams."

In the aftermath of her passing, many people have rushed to the Dollywood website ... causing it to crash.

As we reported ... Dolly passed away Tuesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She was admitted to the hospital last week with kidney and autoimmune disorder issues.

Numerous celebrities -- including President Donald Trump and Reba McEntire -- have posted tributes on social media.

It'll be interesting to see if large crowds descend on Dollywood tomorrow ... or later this week.