Beyoncé Honors Dolly Parton With Heartfelt Tribute on Her Website

Beyoncé is paying emotional tribute to Dolly Parton ... honoring the late country icon as “the north star” who showed generations how to be unapologetically themselves.

The “Cowboy Carter” singer posted a powerful message to her website Tuesday, remembering Dolly as “bold and brilliant” ... while thanking her for the massive impact she made through her music, philanthropy, humor and business savvy.

Beyoncé pays tribute to the legendary Miss Dolly Parton. ❤️https://t.co/NysKafJI1N pic.twitter.com/zYv4UeHs6y @BeyLegion

“Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star,” Beyoncé wrote … adding, “You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself.”

Beyoncé and Dolly famously worked together on Bey’s 2024 “Cowboy Carter” album, with Dolly making a memorable appearance on the record and introducing Beyoncé’s reimagined version of “Jolene.”

Bey said she’ll always treasure getting the chance to collaborate with Dolly ... writing, “Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

As we reported, Dolly died Tuesday at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. Her reps told us she was surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.