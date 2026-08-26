Megyn Kelly Slams Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Over Their Parenting of North West

Megyn Kelly doesn't think much of Kim Kardashain and Kanye West's parenting skills when it comes to their 13-year-old daughter North West — and the popular podcaster is letting the world know exactly how she feels.

Kelly sat down with Dr. Drew on Tuesday's podcast of the "Megyn Kelly Show" and — the two slammed Kim and Kanye for allowing North to be such a public figure at such a young age.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Check out the clip ... Kelly kicks things off by pointing out that North is on the cover of Dazed magazine with false teeth, blue hair and facial piercings.

Kelly also made the point that North is releasing a rap album and performing onstage - and Kim and Kanye are "rushing" to make her into a star without thinking about the downside of celebrity for many youngsters.

Drew agreed, saying that North has bipolar disorder in her heritage -- a clear referrence to Kanye. Drew also claimed — without evidence — that Kim and Kanye are parents "who have not been available" and "don't look like they're around all the time."

Then Drew said the former power couple put North out in the public arena, which could have strong negative rammifications, likening the situation to a "guillotine."