Sabrina Carpenter Pens Touching Tribute to Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's death has hit Hollywood hard ... and Sabrina Carpenter has taken to social media to share a touching tribute to the late legend.

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She shared a sweet carousel of her and Dolly on the set of the music video for their "Please, Please, Please" remix.

Sabrina remembered the iconic artist in the caption, writing ... "oh dolly 💔 the only thing i could say after we first met was 'she really is an angel walking the earth' and 'we look like we could be sisters!'"

She continued ... "i will cherish our laughter and conversations and i will keep your wisdom, your playful outlook on life, and perfect sense of humor in my pocket for the rainy days."

SC mused about how the country star was one-of-a-kind, adding ... "there will never be another you and how lucky are we all to have experienced your singular magic as well as your once in a lifetime voice, songs, and heart."

She concluded ... "your light will be something the world will search forever to find again 🦋🦋🦋 i will always love you"

Dolly died Tuesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, after she was admitted early Friday with kidney and autoimmune issues.

As we previously reported, her death was unexpected to her loved ones and came as a shock ... because they were expecting her to recover and be released from the hospital.