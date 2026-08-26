Jelly Roll Says Dolly Parton 'Might Be The Last American That Everyone Liked'

Play video content Video: Jelly Roll's Tribute To Dolly Parton On National TV ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jelly Roll bid a fond farewell to the great Dolly Parton ... saying she might be the last universally beloved American we ever see.

The singer-songwriter is guest-hosting on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ... and on Tuesday night he brought up Dolly's passing in the middle of his monologue ... noting that we lost a "legend" and an "inspiration to so many."

The broadcast showed a photo of Dolly and Jelly Roll together ... and he reflected on going from sitting around the kitchen table with his family and listening to her music as a kid -- to actually learning songwriting skills and business tips from her as an up-and-coming artist.

He praised Dolly, saying ... "She was infinitely talented. She was relentlessly funny and adored by all. She might be the last American that everyone liked. We will miss her dearly. Rest in peace, Dolly. We will always love you."

As we've reported ... Dolly passed away early Tuesday morning after entering a Nashville-area hospital a few days before with kidney and autoimmune issues. We confirmed she passed after a brief battle with cancer.

Numerous celebrities -- with views as disparate as President Donald Trump and Jane Fonda -- have expressed their condolences. So Jelly's got a point here.