Melissa Etheridge Says Dolly Parton ‘Changed Lives’ by Bringing People Together

Play video content Video: Melissa Etheridge TMZ.com

Melissa Etheridge is remembering Dolly Parton for something that went far beyond her music -- her remarkable ability to bring people together, even across deep cultural and political divides.

The singer joined TMZ Live the day after Parton’s passing and reflected on her longtime friendship with the country music icon, praising Parton for the way she consistently embraced the LGBTQ+ community, while refusing to judge people for who they were.

Check the clip ... Etheridge pointed to their memorable 2003 appearance together on CMT’s "Crossroads," a groundbreaking pairing that brought the two artists together at a time when the same-sex marriage debate was intensifying across the country -- the episode marked the first time the series paired two women artists.

Etheridge said Parton choosing her for the performance was especially meaningful because of the climate at the time ... and because Parton was willing to use humor to make a potentially uncomfortable subject feel more human.

During the performance, Parton famously joked about supporting gay marriage, saying she thought gay people should be able to be just as miserable as straight people.

For Etheridge, that kind of humor was part of Parton’s genius. Rather than turning differences into a source of division, she could make people laugh, relax and see one another as people.

She also says Parton’s support for the LGBTQ+ community was never something she took for granted ... describing Parton as someone who reached across cultural lines simply by being herself and treating everyone with love -- and suggesting how countless young people could look at Parton and think if Dolly wasn't judging them, maybe they didn't have to be ashamed of who they were.