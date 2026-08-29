Tim McGraw Falls Onstage During Concert in Ohio, Watch The Video

Tim McGraw hit the stage in Cincinnati, Ohio, this week -- and we do mean hit the stage!!!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check out the video, people ... the country music star is belting out one of his famous tunes, "I Like It, I Love It," at Riverbend Music Center on Thursday night, when his cowboy boot got stuck in a crevice and he fell on his ass to the floor.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

But Tim didn't let it bother him at all ... He cracked a big smile and jumped back onto his spurs before his guitarist gave him a little pat on the back. Tim didn't miss a beat either, picking up where he left off with the song.

The Cincinnati Inquirer also reported that Tim was about 40 minutes late for the gig, and the 3-time Grammy winner said it was all due to travel and bad weather.