Tim McGraw Falls Onstage During Concert in Ohio, Watch The Video
Tim McGraw Takes A Spill Onstage During Ohio Concert
Tim McGraw hit the stage in Cincinnati, Ohio, this week -- and we do mean hit the stage!!!
Check out the video, people ... the country music star is belting out one of his famous tunes, "I Like It, I Love It," at Riverbend Music Center on Thursday night, when his cowboy boot got stuck in a crevice and he fell on his ass to the floor.
But Tim didn't let it bother him at all ... He cracked a big smile and jumped back onto his spurs before his guitarist gave him a little pat on the back. Tim didn't miss a beat either, picking up where he left off with the song.
The Cincinnati Inquirer also reported that Tim was about 40 minutes late for the gig, and the 3-time Grammy winner said it was all due to travel and bad weather.
As for fellow country music legend, Dolly Parton, Tim didn't address her death from cancer this week during the show ... but he did pay tribute to Dolly on Instagram. In part, Tim wrote, “She was the blueprint, head and shoulders above anyone that came before her and all those of us that have come after.”