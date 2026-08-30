Kacey Musgraves' Stage Catches Fire During Boston Concert

Kacey Musgraves had a fiery moment onstage in Boston ... and the country star's reaction was almost as entertaining as the unexpected blaze.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Musgraves was performing at TD Garden Friday night when sparks erupted above the stage following her performance of "Golden Hour."

Video from the concert shows the Grammy winner finishing the song as a shower of sparks went off overhead. What appeared to be a small fire then developed in the rafters, prompting Musgraves to stop the show and look toward the ceiling.

She wasn't exactly panicked ... but she made it clear she wasn't thrilled about the situation ... telling fans "That looks bad. Genuinely, something's on fire," joking from the stage.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The singer then cracked she had "way too much hairspray" to be standing underneath the flames. Musgraves continued poking fun at the bizarre situation, calling the fire "cute" while admitting it was giving her anxiety.

She told the crowd "I only like pyro when I know what's going to happen" ... while jokingly asking if anyone had a "bedazzled fire extinguisher."

Despite the unexpected scare, the incident quickly became another memorable moment on Musgraves' "Middle of Nowhere" tour.

unserious as hell LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/yXZ5nDvR1A @SethxTyler

The singer launched the tour in Chicago earlier this month with an eye-catching stage production that included her performing atop enormous floating disco balls shaped like testicles. Friday night, she performed a heart-warming tribute of Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" to honor the late icon.