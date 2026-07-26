Kacey Musgraves Abruptly Cancels 3 Tour Dates, Due to Schedule Change Not Health Issue

Kacey Musgraves is making a slight change to her tour schedule ... abruptly canceling three upcoming shows, but TMZ has learned this shift shouldn't cause any concern to fans.

We're told the three dates that got nixed from her "Middle of Nowhere" North American tour were actually added after the original tour schedule was set. The decision was made to revert back to the initial plan with the tour kicking off on August 21 -- which actually falls on Kacey's birthday.

The canceled dates sparked questions among fans after the announcement, but we're told the move was strictly a scheduling decision and not related to any personal or medical issue.

We're told there's nothing wrong with Kacey, she's doing well, and there are no health concerns behind the schedule change ... so fans need not to worry, this country star will be back on her boots soon.

Kacey is expected to begin the tour as originally planned on August 21, celebrating both the start of the run and her birthday with fans, making stops in Chicago, IL at the United Center and multiple nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and closes with two nights at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena in October.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The tour comes as Musgraves is gearing up for a new chapter in her career. Fresh off a surprise Coachella performance and celebrating her new album "Middle of Nowhere," the eight-time Grammy Award winner is set to hit the road and reconnect with fans.