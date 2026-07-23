YG's VERZUZ Battle With The Game Still On After Run-In With Cops

VERZUZ Battle Still On Despite Run-In With Cops

YG's run-in with law enforcement isn't pumping the brakes on his highly anticipated VERZUZ battle with The Game ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to VERZUZ, a rap battle series, tell TMZ ... Thursday night's event will continue as planned.

YG is set to face fellow Compton rapper The Game in their "Compton Forever" VERZUZ battle, which is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM PT.

The confirmation comes after YG was detained during a SWAT response at a property connected to him in Burbank early Thursday morning.

As TMZ first reported ... law enforcement sources told us the SWAT team responded around 7 AM while authorities executed a search warrant tied to the investigation into the 2021 murder of Drakeo the Ruler.

Play video content Video: Rapper YG Detained as Cops Execute Search Warrant Over Drakeo the Ruler Murder TMZ.com

We're told the property is connected to YG, who had a well-documented beef with Drakeo. YG has denied any involvement in Drakeo's death.

A CHP official confirmed to TMZ ... YG was detained during the execution of the search warrant ... but he was not arrested and was later released.

The "Compton Forever" event is the latest installment of VERZUZ, the live music series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland that pits artists against each other as they perform their biggest hits.

It'll be interesting to see if YG or The Game references this latest brush with police during their battle.