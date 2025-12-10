The Game Claims Title of 'King of West Coast' Over Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube

The Game doesn't want to hear your Top 5 West Coast rapper list or Mt. Rushmore picks -- if he's not in front of the lineup. Kendrick, Snoop, YG, Cube -- are you listening???

The "Documentary" architect was the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" and didn't flinch a muscle when he inserted himself in the history books as the best rapper from Compton -- and then the West Coast as a whole!!!

Fresh off the release of his Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Game's reasoning is simple ... he studied past greats such as Cube and Snoop to elevate his own classic albums ... and was on hand for the torch-passing ceremony to K. Dot during the "Not Like Us" rapper's come-up.

They may sound like fightin' words, but Game says he's about that life, and his fellow West Coasters are agreeing with him.

chuck also made a list earlier this year

where he put Dot above himself… it’s not that serious https://t.co/rWONabCSrd pic.twitter.com/OJQmJPv4eX — Glasses Malone 🏴‍☠️ (@gmalone) December 10, 2025 @gmalone