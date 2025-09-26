Ice Cube Praises 'Anaconda' Trailer, Fields Fan Engagement From New Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Ice Cube is sold on the upcoming "Anaconda" film starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black ... even if the studio royally failed to give the OG star a callback!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Don Mega at LAX on Thursday afternoon, signing merch and memorabilia -- his 12th album, "Man Up," has been resonating with his core fans, and that includes our cameraman, Jake!!!

Cube has 5 decades of making Hip Hop music under his belt and certifies the pioneers need to keep pushing no matter what.

Switching topics to his other threat, Cube tells us the "Anaconda" film wranglers haven't called him for the last few snake-bait thrillers.

Cube and J Lo starred in the 1997 original box office smash, but the franchise has since gone the B-movie route ... and the upcoming reboot aims to get it out of the mud.