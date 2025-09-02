Ice Cube Invites Myles Garrett to Try Out For BIG3 League

Come Try Out For BIG3!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Myles Garrett is only a tryout away from becoming a two-sport athlete ... 'cause Ice Cube tells TMZ Sports he'd love to give the NFL star a shot at playing in the BIG3!!

The rap legend and three-on-three league co-founder got wind of what the Cleveland Browns defensive end said while watching his brother, Sean Williams, play for the Miami 305 in the BIG3 Championship last week ... when Rachel Nichols asked the 6'4", 272-pounder if he could see himself playing in the BIG3 too.

Play video content

Garrett teased he'd love to test his talents ... and Cube is on board -- as long as he goes through the same process as everyone else.

"It ain't as easy as it looks, but of course ... I think he'll be a big body, great player," Cube said.

"We'd love to see him, man. Tell him to come and try out."

FYI, Garret does have basketball experience. The Texas-native hooped in high school, along with being a football and track standout.

In fact -- not too long ago, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year slammed down a two-handed windmill in front of fans at Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League warm-ups.

The basketball career might have to hold off for just a little bit. Garrett, 29, signed a four-year contract extension worth $160 million in March.