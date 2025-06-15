Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson Get Into Scuffle During BIG3 Debuts
Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson scuffle on the court at BIG3
Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson’s highly anticipated BIG3 debut took a chaotic turn over the weekend when the former NBA teammates got into a heated scuffle that erupted into the crowd.
The fight broke out during a matchup between the Los Angeles Riot and the Miami 305 on Saturday, after a scuffle near half-court involving Stephenson and another player from the Riot.
Tensions escalated when Howard approached Stephenson courtside and shoved him, setting off a physical altercation that spilled into the stands.
4k version of Dwight Howard vs Lance Stephenson thanks you to @Ballislife pic.twitter.com/kDrCPLAbaO https://t.co/8tdpjcNQx5— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 14, 2025 @big_business_
Stephenson tackled Howard as fans scrambled to get out of the way. Security intervened and separated the two.
Both players were making their first appearances in the BIG3 league after last suiting up in the NBA 3 years ago.