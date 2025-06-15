Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson Get Into Scuffle During BIG3 Debuts

scuffle on the court at BIG3

Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson’s highly anticipated BIG3 debut took a chaotic turn over the weekend when the former NBA teammates got into a heated scuffle that erupted into the crowd.

The fight broke out during a matchup between the Los Angeles Riot and the Miami 305 on Saturday, after a scuffle near half-court involving Stephenson and another player from the Riot.

Tensions escalated when Howard approached Stephenson courtside and shoved him, setting off a physical altercation that spilled into the stands.

Stephenson tackled Howard as fans scrambled to get out of the way. Security intervened and separated the two.