Dwight Howard Shoots Down Return to Lakers, 'I'm Not Signing'

Lakers fans hoping for a Dwight Howard reunion can uncross their fingers and let out their breath ... the former NBA superstar tells TMZ Sports there's simply no chance he re-signs with Los Angeles.

Many purple and gold backers, of course, have been urging L.A. to go after the big man following its Anthony Davis-for-Luka Doncic swap ... but when we got Howard out in the City of Angels this week, he said it just isn't going to happen.

Despite appearing to express some interest in re-joining the squad on X after the big trade went down, he told us at LAX he's now four years removed from an NBA roster ... and is currently content spending his time at home with his children.

"I'm always ready," he admitted, "but there's more to life than basketball."

Howard -- who last played professionally with the Taoyuan Taiwan Beer Leopards in the 2022-23 season -- made it clear he doesn't think the Lakers would have any interest either ... saying straight up, "Lakers not calling me, brother."

Howard had three stints with the Lakers (2012, 2019, 2021) in his historic career ... and won the NBA Finals alongside LeBron James during the COVID-shortened year.