Dwight Howard Calls Out Lakers After Anthony Davis Says Team Needs Center

Anthony Davis is begging the Lakers to bring in a big man ... and Dwight Howard knows an easy solution -- going to social media to remind L.A.'s front office he's readily available.

AD voiced his desires in a sit-down with Shams Charania this week ... saying his strengths are in the power forward position, so acquiring a center and moving him to the four in the lineup would work wonders.

Howard -- who won a championship with the Purple and Gold in 2020 -- got wind of the Brow's comments ... and on Friday, he explained the Lakers wouldn't have to bend over backward to give AD what he wants.

"It ain't that hard to find a center 😴," Howard said.

It's rather interesting -- Davis name-dropped Howard and JaVale McGee in his interview ... stating their presence on the roster obviously had an impact when they beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals.