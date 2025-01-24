Dwight Howard Calls Out Lakers After Anthony Davis Says Team Needs Center
Dwight Howard Lakers Need A Center??? I'm Right Here!!!
Anthony Davis is begging the Lakers to bring in a big man ... and Dwight Howard knows an easy solution -- going to social media to remind L.A.'s front office he's readily available.
AD voiced his desires in a sit-down with Shams Charania this week ... saying his strengths are in the power forward position, so acquiring a center and moving him to the four in the lineup would work wonders.
Howard -- who won a championship with the Purple and Gold in 2020 -- got wind of the Brow's comments ... and on Friday, he explained the Lakers wouldn't have to bend over backward to give AD what he wants.
"It ain't that hard to find a center 😴," Howard said.
It's rather interesting -- Davis name-dropped Howard and JaVale McGee in his interview ... stating their presence on the roster obviously had an impact when they beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals.
Howard hasn't suited up in the NBA since his third stint with the Lake Show in the 2021-22 campaign ... and with L.A. in the middle of the Western Conference standings so far this season, he thinks he can provide some assistance.