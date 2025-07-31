Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ice Cube Stars in 'War of the Worlds' But Doesn't Believe in Aliens

Ice Cube 0% Prep for an Alien Attack ... Those Things Ain't Real!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
THEY AIN'T OUT THERE!!!
Ice Cube is in the new jam-packed action flick "War of the Worlds," but don't think for a moment that The Don Mega got bumped and bruised on set like his name is Tom Cruise.

The legendary rapper told TMZ Hip Hop his days of pulling his own stunts are long gone ... viewers don't look like they'll miss out on any explosions and cut scenes, however!!!

It's a valid question -- remember, Cube took over the "XXX" franchise for Vin Diesel way back when ... in the present, he's portraying a Department of Homeland Security computer whiz who holds the planet's fate in the balance, all the while sitting on his bum.

It may have been the easiest gig in his decorated Hollywood career yet ... Cube says the role didn't prompt him to devise a plan for an alien invasion because according to him, aliens are a figment of YOUR imagination.

Cryptoterrestrials??!?

Stranger things have happened ... Cube's just not banking on the paranormal.

