Ice Cube Salutes 'Cosby Show' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner After Tragic Death
Ice Cube on Malcolm-Jamal Warner He Brought Realness To TV
Ice Cube tells us he will always remember Malcolm-Jamal Warner for being an honest reflection of the African-American community ... and Cube says MJW's a great actor who will be missed!!!
TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Cube as he trekked through LAX with a heavy heart Monday ... like the rest of the world, Cube was mourning the sudden death of the 'Cosby Show' alum.
We broke the story ... MJW died Sunday in Costa Rica from an accidental drowning on a family vacation. He was swept away by a strong current and drowned at Costa Rica's Playa Grande beach.
Cube praised Malcolm's work on "The Cosby Show," calling his death a tragic ending.
The pain is being felt from coast to coast ... we also spoke to DJ Envy in NYC -- who was just a guest on MJW's "Not All Hood" podcast with his wife Gia -- and he told us his fam is all shook up.
There were no lifeguards on duty at the beach where MJW drowned ... he was pulled from the water with no vital signs and could not be resuscitated.