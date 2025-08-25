Ice Cube & Goodyear Blimp Promote 'It Was a Good Day' Lyrics

Ice Cube and the Big3 had a very good day, celebrating the Goodyear Blimp’s 100th Anniversary with his classic song, “It Was a Good Day" ... and his lyrics hold up!!!

To stamp home the BIG3 Championship Sunday in Orlando, Goodyear and Ice Cube presented a special blimp takeover featuring Cube's 1993 bars, “Even saw the lights of the Goodyear Blimp/And it read, ‘Ice Cube’s a Pimp.'"

The partnership will be shakin' 'em up all through the arenas of the "Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude" tour, which kicks off September 4 -- the legendary rapper's first headlining tour in over a decade.

Cube summed up the blimp collab, saying ... “From the beginning, I always thought you had to dream big if you really wanted to make it big. The idea of the Goodyear Blimp championing my name was a metaphor for the sky being the limit, yet here we are with Goodyear as a partner and the blimp flying in the Orlando skies, saying, ‘Ice Cube’s a Pimp!’"

He added, “I’m honored to have Goodyear sponsoring my 'Truth to Power' tour, where we will take people through a musical journey over my four-decade career.”