Ice Cube Wowed Streamer Duke Dennis' Rapping Sounds Like Future

Sounds About The Same 🤷🏾‍♂️

Kai Cenat invited the legendary Ice Cube to the Mafiathon 3 explosion and got the OG to rank the new crop of rappers from Kai's AMP Cypher stream of last year.

According to Cube, several of the 'Any Means Possible' posse had potential -- especially streamer Duke Dennis, whose vocals Cube compared to Future's!!!

DD definitely has Future's dreadlocks-and-hot look but, when it came to flow and delivery, Cube couldn't tell the difference!!!

Unlike IShowSpeed, Duke doesn't have a ton of music on Spotify and Apple Music, but with an endorsement from the Don Mega, he may want to hit the studio a little harder.

The AMP team thought Cube was a tough critic, but he did give Duke's performance an 8/10.

Kevin Hart also appeared on the stream, and he gave "Chocolate Droppa" the lowest rating of them all!!! 🤣🤣