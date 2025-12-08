Kendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre Shot 'The Recipe' Video With No Intention of Releasing It

Kendrick Lamar's debut album "good kid, m.A.A.d city" has been on the Billboard 200 for well OVER 10 years, and that's in spite of the album's intended first music video being locked up in the vault forever!!!

On the inaugural episode of "The 3rd Verse Podcast" with Stat Quo, DJ Mormile, & Justin Hunte, the trio discusses the long-lost music video for Kendrick and Dr. Dre's "The Recipe" video, which was shot sometime before the album came out but was passed over for the eventual lead and hit single, "Swimming Pools (Drank)."

DJ Mormile was working at Interscope at the time and says he, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, and the rest of Top Dawg Entertainment were gravitating towards 'Swimming Pools' ... but the expensive budget and rollout had already been laid out for "The Recipe" to lead the charge.

Schoolboy Q x Ab-Soul on set of "The Recipe" music video. (TDE) (Behind The Scenes) (2012) pic.twitter.com/gYFJ5nLzoX — Davent Patel (@tnaved) September 19, 2023 @tnaved

ScHoolboy Q was on location and shared a few flicks from the video shoot, which feature tons of bikini-clad women, Dre, and, ironically, a swimming pool -- which remains the only evidence of the video in the public eye.