Ray-Ray McCloud Says Kendrick Lamar Should Get Performance Emmy Over Beyoncé

Play video content TMZSports.com

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are both up for an Emmy following their respective music performances during the 2024-25 NFL season ... and TMZ Sports asked Ray-Ray McCloud who he would have his vote for the prestigious award -- and he said he has to give the nod to K. Dot!!

We gave the hard-hitting question to McCloud when we linked up with the wide receiver/music producer ... and he said Kendrick's Super Bowl halftime show edges out Beyoncé's Christmas performance.

"Beyoncé's was hard," he said. "You can't knock Beyoncé. She's one of the best performers ever. But Kendrick, the moment, the whole setup, the aesthetic, all of it man."

"I think it was perfect how everything laid out for him."

Both performers received nominations for Outstanding Variety Live Special. Kendrick's set was watched by 133.5 million viewers during Super Bowl LIX ... while Beyoncé's Christmas Day performance on Netflix brought in over 27 million viewers in the U.S.

The winner will be announced in September.

McCloud also brought us into his studio to show off some of his tracks, saying music is "my therapy, bro."

Play video content TMZSports.com

The 28-year-old says he has his music on during pregame warmups and even during the game ... and he hopes to expand his catalog even further this year.