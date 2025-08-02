Johnny Manziel Threatens Gillie Da Kid Over His Cam Newton Diss

Johnny Manziel is joining the drama between fellow former quarterback Cam Newton and rapper and podcast host, Gillie Da Kid ... even taking a swipe at Gillie with a threat of physical violence!

This is the sitch -- Gillie and the former Panthers star have been trading barbs over Cam omitting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts from his lineup of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL. Gillie is a major Birds fan ... so he was not happy.

Play video content

You'll see in the social media clip the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcaster held up a Super Bowl trophy and rubbed it in Cam's face that he never earned one -- and the jab didn't sit well with Johnny.

Check out his tweet -- he went off on "biggest f***ing loser on the planet" Gillie via an expletive-filled rant in defense of Cam.

He scoffed ... "Talking like you’ve f***ing done anything on a football field. If I see you just know I’m going to slap the f*** out of you, trust."

He didn't stop there -- in another post, Johnny told Gillie to take Jalen's you-know-what out of his mouth. Yikes.

Jalen -- who won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs this year -- has yet to weigh in.

While Cam never earned a Lombardi Trophy, he had an honorable run in the NFL ... even being given the league's MVP title in 2015. And in case you didn't know, he never fully retired ... but hasn't played a pro football game since 2021.

Anyhoo ... his slight to Jalen hasn't sat well with a few people -- former NFL stars such as Ryan Clark, Terrell Owens and Dan Orlovsky have also questioned his opinions.