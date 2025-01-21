Johnny Manziel Slaps Josie Canseco's Butt During Aspen Vacation

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco are clearly still in the honeymoon phase ... as the couple couldn't keep their hands to themselves during a romantic getaway in Colorado.

The Victoria's Secret model shared some behind-the-scenes shots from her baecation with the Heisman Trophy winner on Tuesday ... and the lovebirds seemed to be having the time of their lives.

Johnny and Josie have never been shy about showing off their affection for each other ... and this trip was no different, with Canseco including a video of Manziel smacking her booty during a game of pool.

The couple also shared some special snaps on the 28-year-old's birthday ... with the daughter of former MLB slugger Jose Canseco showing her followers their time out on a barn with friends and family.

Manziel -- the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft -- and Canseco first sparked dating rumors back in April 2024 ... dropping hints before going Instagram official at Stagecoach with some PDA pics.