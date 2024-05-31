Josie Canseco Flaunts Underboob In Cozy Photoshoot With Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel apparently has a new gig as Josie Canseco's personal photographer ... and after seeing his most recent work, who the heck needs football anyway??

The 31-year-old Heisman Trophy winner and his Victoria's Secret model girlfriend, 27, shared some steamy snaps on social media on Friday ... showing them cozied up in bed as Josie posed for the camera in some Alo sweats.

Despite being decked out in comfy clothes, Josie wasn't really a fan of keeping them on ... 'cause she put a lot of skin on display -- including some major underboob at one point.

Johnny and Josie were initially a bit shy about their romance -- dropping a few hints here and there about them spending time together.

Now, they're the complete opposite ... with the lovebirds posting their PDA on a handful of occasions.

In fact, Josie captioned her newest post saying, "a little family :)" ... while being sure to include a little pup.