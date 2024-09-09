Johnny Manziel, Josie Canseco Hit New York Fashion Week

Johnny Football is more like Johnny Fashion these days ... 'cause while all his NFL buddies were on the gridiron for Week 1 of the 2024-25 season, he was hitting up the New York Fashion Week festivities with Josie Canseco.

Johnny Manziel -- who first sparked dating rumors with former MLB slugger Jose Canseco's daughter back in April -- stepped out in public with the model and reality TV star on Sunday ... and the lovebirds appeared to be in great spirits as they made their way to the Alexander Wang event.

The two gave off Justin and Hailey Bieber vibes -- the Heisman Trophy winner rocked a hoodie, jeans and some sneakers for the occasion ... while Canseco wore a stylish red bomber jacket and mini skirt with some knee-high boots.

Manziel -- the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft -- last stepped foot on the field for the Fan Controlled Football League in 2022 ... and has since left his football career in the past to pursue other ventures.

Manziel and Canseco have packed on the PDA on social media this year ... but this is one of the first times the cameras have spotted them out in public together.