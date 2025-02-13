Johnny Manziel, Josie Canseco Break Up

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco have broken up after less than a year together, TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told Josie ended things with Johnny recently ... but the two sides still have a lot of love for each other and there's no bad blood whatsoever.

As for what sparked the split, people close to the pair say 32-year-old Johnny was a great boyfriend to Jose's daughter ... but it was clear there was some work he had to do on himself.

The signs were there -- they no longer follow each other on Instagram ... and there are very few traces of them ever dating on their respective profiles.

Things appeared great just last month ... with Johnny and Josie, 28, all over each other during a trip to Aspen.

They first sparked dating rumors back in April ... when Josie shared a picture of them cozying up together on a plane.

They hard-launched their romance after Stagecoach weeks later.

It was a bit of a messy pairing ... Johnny was really tight with Josie's ex, Mike -- FKA Mike Stud -- and it was unclear what the musician made of the Heisman Trophy winner's decision to date the Victoria's Secret model.