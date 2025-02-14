Johnny Manziel, Josie Canseco All Smiles At Travis Scott Charity Event After Breakup

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco hit up the same charity event fresh off their breakup -- but it didn't seem one bit awkward for the two ... as they were happy as could be at Travis Scott's celebrity softball game.

The former couple were among the big names present for the Cactus Jack Foundation's HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Daikin Park in Houston ... including C.J. Stroud, Tyla, Metro Boomin, Sydney Thomas, Robinson Cano and La Flame himself.

While it's unclear if the two crossed paths at any point in the outing, they appeared to be in great spirits.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- the Victoria's Secret model ended things with the Heisman Trophy winner after less than a year of dating ... with our sources saying it was clear Johnny still had some things to work on by himself.

The two were also present for the game last year ... posing together for group pics right next to each other.

They kept a bit of distance for the photo op this time around ... but it's not like they were on opposite sides of the bunch.