Micah Parsons Requests Trade Out of Dallas After Contract Dispute

... No Longer Wants to Play In Dallas

Micah Parsons' time with the Cowboys could be done ... the star NFL pass rusher announced he requested a trade out of Dallas, citing Jerry Jones and the organization's unwillingness to negotiate a new contract.

The four-time Pro Bowler dropped a three-page statement on social media, explaining that he initially wanted to remain in Big D, but changed his mind after his agent attempted to discuss a long-term deal with the team on multiple occasions.

Parsons said the team was "radio silent."

"We decided we would allow the team to reach out to us whenever they decided they wanted to talk," Parsons said, "Yet, still not a call, email, or text to my agent about starting negotiations."

The 26-year-old officially notified the Cowboys on Friday.

Fans of America's Team were somewhere between devastated and shocked by the news, including Parsons' teammate, CeeDee Lamb, who shared a simple message on social media, writing "SMH".

Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the NFL ... already accumulating 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown in just four seasons.

Micah is in his final year of his rookie contract and was seeking a new deal similar to T.J. Watt, who secured a three-year deal worth $123 million with the Steelers.

Stars holding out over contract disputes aren't knew to the Cowboys ... in fact, back in 2019, star running back Ezekiel Elliott feuded with the team over money!

In Zeke's case, they worked things out (he signed a $90 million deal) ... but what'll be the outcome for Micah?