Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence Spar After Star's Cowboys Departure, 'Clown'

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence have gone from teammates to enemies in a hurry ... the Cowboys superstar unloaded on the former Dallas pass rusher on Thursday, straight up calling the new Seahawk a "clown."

The beef all started over some comments Lawrence made to Seattle media a day after he inked a three-year, $42 million contract to leave the 'Boys for the Pacific Northwest.

This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown shit! 🤡 https://t.co/pTLAuuW2YH — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 14, 2025 @MicahhParsons11

In explaining his decision to bolt from Big D, Lawrence told one reporter, "Dallas is my home ... but, you know, I know for sure I'm not going win a Super Bowl there."

Parsons was clearly offended by the remark ... and took to his X page to blast his ol' buddy for the statement.

"This what rejection and envy look like!" he said. "This some clown s***!"

He added a clown emoji too.

It wasn't long before Lawrence fired back ... writing on his own X page, "Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left."

The two shared the same field from 2021 through 2024 -- and always seemed like buds ... as they were both arguably Dallas' best defensive players during that time period.

Clearly, though, the love is lost ... and while Parsons has yet to respond to Lawrence's clapback -- if you know anything about his X page and podcast, it shouldn't be long.