Micah Parsons, Alex Rodriguez, Shaq Give Back For Holidays

Santa Claus had more than just elves helpin' him out this Christmas ... Micah Parsons, Alex Rodriguez and Shaquille O'Neal also offered their assistance by giving hundreds of presents to kids!!!

The Dallas Cowboys superstar dressed like St. Nick during his visit to several children's hospitals and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas ... handing out gifts to more than 150 kids!

A-Rod did his giveaway at the Annual Holiday Toy Drive at the B&GC in Miami ... a place that holds sentimental value for the former MLB star.

"I grew up at this club," Rodriguez said, "and to come back every year to give back to kids just like me brings me so much joy."

Shaq went all out in several cities like Atlanta and Las Vegas through his Shaq-a-Claus festivities ... with food, laptops, sneakers and even free haircuts on the itinerary.

"My goal is to make sure they smile, make them happy," O'Neal said.

There were plenty more who gave back to the community ... former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and his wife, Amber, donated gifts to the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in NYC and the Bronx Charter School for the Arts.

Another former star, Lamar Odom, did his part in Los Angeles at the LAPD Devonshire PALS Toy Drive.

The former Lakers forward said he and his family helped more than 3,000 children!

Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels is making highlights on and off the field in D.C. ... as he gave 100 bikes and helmets to the kids of the Boys and Girls Club of Anne Arundel County and Greater Washington with help from Raising Cane's.