Micah Parson Denies Shading Dak Prescott With Tweet, 'Stop Reaching'
1/25/2023 2:10 PM PT
Micah Parsons is firing back at Twitter trolls ... saying the people who believe he was shading Dak Prescott in a tweet Wednesday need to "stop reaching."
Parsons initially raised eyebrows on the social media app after he quote tweeted a video of Bills GM Brandon Beane talking about roster building and taking advantage of quarterbacks who are still on rookie contracts.
Besides mahomes, every team in the final 4 Qb is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent! Mhmm interesting take! https://t.co/Md1CxGq49e— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 25, 2023 @MicahhParsons11
"Besides mahomes, every team in the final 4 Qb is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent!" the 23-year-old Dallas Cowboys star said. "Mhmm interesting take!"
Some thought the electric pass rusher was taking a shot at Dak with the tweet -- as the Cowboys QB is currently in the middle of a 4-year, $160 MILLION deal.
But, Micah said he wasn't going after #4 or his contract at all ... writing, "Listen we not gonna sit here like I'm talking about Dak 😂😂😂 Shid when I get paid ima want a big contract too ! Come on stop reaching ! 😂"
He added in a separate tweet, "Street law! Never count a man pockets!"
Prescott has enjoyed a ton of regular season success since signing the contract -- but he's struggled to turn the corner in the playoffs, getting eliminated in underwhelming fashion in consecutive seasons to SF.
But, despite the noise, it appears Dak still has Parsons' support heading into the 2023 off-season.