Micah Parson Denies Shading Dak Prescott With Tweet, 'Stop Reaching'

Micah Parsons is firing back at Twitter trolls ... saying the people who believe he was shading Dak Prescott in a tweet Wednesday need to "stop reaching."

Parsons initially raised eyebrows on the social media app after he quote tweeted a video of Bills GM Brandon Beane talking about roster building and taking advantage of quarterbacks who are still on rookie contracts.

Besides mahomes, every team in the final 4 Qb is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent! Mhmm interesting take! https://t.co/Md1CxGq49e — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 25, 2023 @MicahhParsons11

"Besides mahomes, every team in the final 4 Qb is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent!" the 23-year-old Dallas Cowboys star said. "Mhmm interesting take!"

Some thought the electric pass rusher was taking a shot at Dak with the tweet -- as the Cowboys QB is currently in the middle of a 4-year, $160 MILLION deal.

But, Micah said he wasn't going after #4 or his contract at all ... writing, "Listen we not gonna sit here like I'm talking about Dak 😂😂😂 Shid when I get paid ima want a big contract too ! Come on stop reaching ! 😂"

He added in a separate tweet, "Street law! Never count a man pockets!"

Prescott has enjoyed a ton of regular season success since signing the contract -- but he's struggled to turn the corner in the playoffs, getting eliminated in underwhelming fashion in consecutive seasons to SF.