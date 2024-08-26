CeeDee Lamb Ends Standoff With Dallas Cowboys, Signs Historic Contract

CeeDee Lamb will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys next week after all ... the star wide receiver has ended his standoff with the team -- and has signed a new contract!!

The 25-year-old three-time Pro Bowler inked the new deal on Monday afternoon -- according to multiple reports -- agreeing to a four-year extension that will pay him a whopping $136 million.

The pact will make Lamb the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the NFL -- behind only Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, who just got a new contract of his own this offseason.

It, of course, took a yeoman's effort for both sides to get the deal done ... as the two appeared to be locked in a bitter feud over the numbers of the contract for the last several months.

If you're unfamiliar, CeeDee hasn't been at a single Cowboys training camp practice this summer while he awaited the new contract -- and Jerry Jones didn't seem too pleased about it all when he was peppered with questions about the holdout throughout August.