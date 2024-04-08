CeeDee Lamb Guarantees He'll Be In Dallas In '24 As Holdout Rumors Swirl

Play video content

If CeeDee Lamb is truly upset with his contract in Dallas, he's doing a good job of hiding it ... promising on Sunday to be a Cowboy in 2024 -- seemingly no matter what.

Lamb -- who's going into the final year of his rookie deal with the Cowboys -- was out at the CSA sports memorabilia event in Chantilly, Virginia ... when he was asked if Dallas fans should expect him to be on the field when games kick off next season.

After all, reports had circulated over the weekend that he might hold out in order to pressure the Cowboys into getting his new, long-term contract done.

But, Lamb made it clear he's going to be wearing a star on his helmet ... saying matter-of-factly, "Yeah, I'll be in Dallas!"

In fact, Lamb said the No. 1 thing he's looking forward to in the near future is simply winning with Dak Prescott and the rest of Big D.

It's all great news for the Cowboys ... as Lamb was arguably the top receiver in the league last season -- logging 1,749 yards and 12 TDs on 135 receptions.