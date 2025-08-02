Denzel Perryman Arrested in L.A. for Possession of an Assault Weapon

Denzel Perryman, a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, was arrested on Friday in Los Angeles, TMZ has learned.

According to law enforcement sources ... the NFL player was picked up by the South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station officers Friday evening and booked on a felony charge of possessing an assault weapon.

We're told he was en route to the gun range when cops searched his car and found he had 2 AR rifles and 3 handguns in his trunk -- with the rifles being non-compliant -- which is illegal in California.

He's still in jail as of Saturday morning and is due in court on Tuesday. This is Denzel's first felony charge.

Fans may remember he got in trouble with the rules of the NFL back in 2023 and was suspended without pay for 3 games for repeatedly violating player safety rules. He was with the Houston Texans at the time.

Denzel was first drafted by San Diego in 2015, which later became the L.A. Chargers. He played for the team for 6 years before being signed by the Carolina Panthers. However, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders a few months later and then signed by the Texans in 2023.

He made his way back to the Chargers in 2024.