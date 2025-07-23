Travis Hunter's Dad Arrested For Violating Probation

Travis Hunter's father is currently behind bars in Florida ... after authorities claim he violated conditions of his probation.

Palm Beach County records show Travis Hunter Sr. was booked into jail on Tuesday on one charge of probation violation.

Law enforcement alleged in court documents that Hunter Sr. was "too far away from his" electric monitoring device for 11 minutes on June 28. On July 4, they claim they tested the equipment and it was "functioning properly." They added that Hunter Sr. told them he was "moving too fast and forgot it."

An arrest warrant for the 39-year-old was issued over the alleged violation on July 10.

Records show Hunter Sr. is now due in court for a hearing on the matter on Thursday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars star's father is on probation over allegations he was in possession of a gun and drugs during a 2023 traffic stop.

He was not able to attend his son's Heisman Trophy ceremony in December ... but he was given court permission to head to Green Bay in April to watch the 22-year-old get picked No. 2 overall in the NFL draft.