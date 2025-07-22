Video Shows Cops Punching Black Man During Traffic Stop, Busted Lip In Mug Shot

Play video content Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via Storyful

A driver who mouthed off to law enforcement during a traffic stop in Florida got punched in the mouth after police smashed his window and pulled him out of his car ... and it's all on video.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters just released body camera footage from William McNeil's violent February arrest ... and you see him arguing with deputies about why he got pulled over.

McNeil questions deputies who told him he was being pulled over for not using his headlights in the rain ... and he locks himself in the car and demands a supervisor ... then continues his defense when more deputies show up ... until police smash his window with bare fists and drag him out of the driver's seat.

Police weren't the only ones recording the interaction ... McNeil propped his phone up in his car and started grabbing video ... and his POV shows him taking a couple punches to the face.

McNeil was arrested and his mug shot shows him with a busted lip.

The arrest report says he was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Sheriff Waters says McNeil pleaded guilty to and was adjudicated guilty of resisting a police officer without violence and driving on a suspended driver's license.

The Sheriff says prosecutors determined none of the officers involved in the traffic stop violated criminal law ... though the incident is under administrative review to determine if any JSO policies were violated.

Officer Bowers was identified as the deputy who smashed the window and punched McNeil and and Sheriff Waters says Bowers has been stripped of his law enforcement authority.